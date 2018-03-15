Pune’s Vibgyor school: Parents to pull up NIBM branch for fee hike

Parents of Vibgyor High school, after their first victory in the four years of struggle against illegal fee-hike at the Magarpatta branch, have now decided to turn their attention towards the NIBM branch. This comes after action was taken on Tuesday against the Magarpatta branch of Vibgyor High school, under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, by imposing a Rs.2 lakh fine on the school for violating rules.

“We have been fighting against the fraudulent actions of the school for the past four years and this was the first time we got concrete outcome. We will not stop here. More and more schools, who have violated the rules will come under the radar and will be brought to justice. For now, focus is on Vibgyor NIBM. The documents proving the illegal hike and other violations are with us. We are only awaiting the response of the deputy director of education, to take things forward,” said Gunjan Mehta, activist and parent of Vibgyor High, NIBM branch.

According to parents, many other schools in and around Pune are to join this struggle. “In Pune, there are a number of schools who are flouting the regulation and have come under the radar. We will look into that too,” said Prajakta Pethakar, another parent-cum-activist. Gyan Ganga International School, Amanora School, Orbis School, and MIT School are some of the schools in that list.

“As per the Fee Regulation Act, the schools can hike the fees once in two years and not exceeding beyond 15 per cent. Vibgyor was flouting the rules and that too, without the consent of the PTA, ” said Pethakar.

They also complained that the PTA committee had been formed illegally without any lottery, by the school management. “The committee only worked like their puppets.This is the first violation that they have been fined for, many more are on the way and in the next one, they should be made to pay Rs.10 lakh,” she added.

The step was taken after parents launched a protest at the Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, on March 7, leading to the state government authorising all the deputy directors of education in Maharashtra to take action under Sections 16 to 20 of the Act against these schools.

According to deputy director of education Dinkar Temkar, this step was taken following the review of the report by the administrative officer of the education board of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which proved the violation of the Fee Regulation Act 2011, and its amendments in 2016. The school is now required to deposit Rs.2 lakh as fine to the education office (primary), Pune zilla parishad.

Despite several attempts, the Vibgyor management could not be reached for a comment.