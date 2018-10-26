Pune’s vibrant energy encouraged my creativity and gave me confidence, says Vrishasen Dabholkar

Vrishasen Dabholkar (33) is a face that many might remember in films like dahavi fa, valu, amhi satpute and tukaram, but Dabholkar is taking the world of advertising by storm. Dabholkar is currently working as a senior writer with RK Swamy BBDO (a front-running global advertising agency). He has taken a sabbatical from acting to fully utilise the knowledge earned through education in mass media and to explore new and creative opportunities.

Tell us about your educational background?

I studied masters in media research from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU),(20052007). I have also completed my diploma in French from Alliance Francais De Pune and Ranade institute of foreign languages (2002-2006). I was always inclined towards academics, knowledge seeking and learning, but also was focussed on dramatics, less on playing a sport.

What drove you to chose this career path?

The unending support of my parents to give me the freedom to choose a career of my choice followed with the rich, cultural heritage of Pune boosted my aspirations towards performing arts and allied cultural activities. It helped me learn new skills and have a positive attitude towards life. Pune’s vibrant energy encouraged my creativity and gave me the confidence to venture in theatre, television, films and advertising.

Tell us about your career journey?

It has been a great journey . Though people know me as an Actor, I always had an inclination towards the field of advertising. After being a part of many successful films and serials, i decided to take a sabbatical from acting to enrich myself with new opportunities, a domain where i can harness my creative skills. Today I write for leading brands with national appeal across sectors and platform. (HDFC Home Loans, State Bank of India, Hindustan Petroleum Company Limited, Unimoni, Bridgestone tyres)

What about the highs and lows of your career so far?

I have won awards in advertising like the laadli national creative excellence awards for social change 2008 and 2011 as well as winning foxglove young agency award 2017, as well as awards for acting through Purushottam Karandak, and Suryadata award. Serials were fun especially if you are picked up by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for serials like tuzvin sakhya re, and mission dosti . com.

Please tell us about your upcoming/current projects?

I am launching a communication campaign for brands with national appeal, besides I like to reach out to newer audiences with new age digital content through ‘Chummachatting’ which is a dedicated meme page on facebook and instagram created by me.

What are your future plans?

I wish to develop a platform with young and likeminded people in content creation, advertising and digital marketing while on the personal front, I would like to learn another new language or a new skill. I always wanted to learn to grow my own food via organic farming, and also travel around the world.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 15:28 IST