e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Pune’s wrestling coach Pandharinath Pathare gets lifetime achievement Shiv Chhatrapati award

Pune’s wrestling coach Pandharinath Pathare gets lifetime achievement Shiv Chhatrapati award

pune Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

From setting up an akhada (academy) to ensuring wrestlers from across all akhadas get his pro tips on winning bouts, Pandharinath Pathare has been a go-to for the sport for three decades.

At the age of 72, Pathare will be felicitated by the state government with a Shiv Chhatrapati Lifetime Achievement Award for 2018-19.

Along with Pathare, 48 sportspersons will be conferred with the Shiv Chhatrapati awards, which will be bestowed by chief minister Uddhav Thackrey and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on February 22.

Pathare, who started wrestling in 1961 from Phursungi, runs a dairy and a farm at Kharadi, Chandannagar.

“I was on my farm when my grandson told me I have received the award, as he saw it on the television. I am happy to receive this award,” said Pathare, who is currently director of the Gokul Vastad Talim, Ganjpeth and the Kaka Pawar Talim, Ambegaon BK.

“I never say no to any wrestler. If he is from Pune or from another part of Maharashtra. In 1961, I won my first ‘kusti’ where I got Rs 285 as the prize money. I had nothing, but today, with my farming and dairy, I can help wrestlers,” said Pathare.

Other winners

Kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga, wrestler Abhijit Katke and Akash Chikte (hockey) are among the other Shiv Chhatrapati award winners.

Prabhat Koli (sea swimming) will receive the award in the adventure category.

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News