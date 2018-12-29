Pune set for inaugural edition of National mud wrestling championship

The Akhade (wrestling ring) is all set at the Somatane Phata, Talegaon to host the inaugural edition of National mud wrestling championship from Saturday.

The two days event will see wrestlers belong to 32 teams along with services and railways who will be seen in action in the traditional style (mud) of wrestling.

“The opening ceremony will take place at 4 pm on Saturday in the presence of Maharashtra wrestling federation president Sharad Pawar,” said Vijay Barate associate vice president, wrestling federation of India.

Arjuna awardee wrestler Kaka Pawar said, “This is a good development for wrestling as those who are good at mud wrestling will also have a platform to showcase their talent and skill at the national level.”

The championship is organised under the affiliation of United World Wrestling (UWW) and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“On day one wrestlers of 57kg, 65kg and 74kg categories will be seen in action, and on the next day wrestlers under 86kg, 97kg and 125kg categories will fight for the title,” added Barate.

Bala Rafique Shaikh and Abhijeet Katke opts out of the event

Maharashtra Kesari Bala Rafique Shaikh and former Maharashtra Kesari Abhijeet Katke will not be taking part in the event.

Shaikh is suffering from a shoulder injury while Katake has some medical issue with hand.

Both the well-known wrestlers from Maharashtra were supposed to take part in 125-kg event category.

With two important stars missing from the event, Maharashtra team is struggling to find the right replacements.

Fact File

The wrestling will be conducted in a freestyle event under 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg categories.

This will be the first time that the National Wrestling Championship will be happening in the mud.

Well-known players like Satyawart Kadian, Sunil Kumar and Parveen Rana will be taking part in the event. From Maharashtra, Rahul Aware, Utkarsh Kale, Vijay Patil will be seen in action.

The event will take place on two mud arenas which are constructed on open ground in Somatne Phata with a gallery created for 12,000 spectators.

National Mud Wrestling Championship

Venue: Somatane Phata

Dates: Dec 29-30

Time: 4pm to 10pm

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:25 IST