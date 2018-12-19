Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited to develop 42 amenity spaces in city

With the intention of giving the city a smarter look by making use of the available spaces, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to hand over 42 plots in the city to the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) to convert them into amenity spaces.

While the city development committee in the PMC had already approved the proposal in the last week, the General Body meeting of civic body gave its final go ahead on Monday, according to Sushil Mengade, chief of city development committee, PMC.

“As we have received all the required approvals, we will soon begin the implementation process of this project. According to the proposal PMC will give these spaces to the PSCDCL at a monthly rent of ₹1. However, for the next five years, PSCDCL will develop as well as maintain these amenity spaces,” said Mengade.

While PSCDCL will develop the land, it will need to seek permissions from the concerned departments of the PMC,added Mengade. Post the completion of the five year tenure, PSCDCL will return the land to the PMC.

By amenity space the civic body will be providing indoor or outdoor space available for recreational or social activities by the citizens.

An official spokesperson of the PSCDCL said, “We have successfully developed amenity spaces in the Aundh, Baner and Balewadi. As we get the permissions to begin the work at these 42 places, we will start the planning process for execution of the proposal at the earliest.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 16:48 IST