Home / Pune News / Pune startup fest: Focus should be on innovation, says Amit Kalyani

Pune startup fest: Focus should be on innovation, says Amit Kalyani

pune Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:54 IST
Namita Shibad
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Students should focus more on innovation, said Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director, Bharat Forge.

He was addressing students during the Pune startup fest organised by College of Engineering, Pune, (COEP) on Saturday. The tw0-day event will conclude on February 16.

Kalyani said, “Every year I attend at least five such events across the globe and I wish more such events are held here. Students should focus more on innovation. We intend to start an Innovation Day at Bharat Forge where we will invite startups to come to us with solutions to various problems.”

Also present during the event were Bhushan Patil, founder Multiply and many investors, financial institutions and corporates interested in new ideas and products.

“We will screen them first before showcasing. Innovations in the field of material science, sensors and other topics adjacent to our business will be of keen interest to us. Such innovations stand the chance of funding and mentoring by Bharat Forge,” said Kalyani.

Devdatta Rokade, deputy general manager, Bank of Maharashtra, said the startup community must have easier access to money. The issue with banks funding startups is the collaterals.

“While that is indeed a problem for a bank, there is a lot of talk going on in the industry to find ways to help the startup community,” he said.

At least 130 startups are taking part in the fest. They were divided into six categories – tech, social, health and lifestyle, agri and innovations. There is a special zone that houses student startups with as many as 12 student founders from various colleges in and outside the city.

Madhuri Karnik, professor, mechanical engineering and faculty advisor, COEP, said, “The event is important for us since we want to encourage our students to be job creators rather than job seekers. At such events, they get an opportunity to interact with startup founders, investors and mentors alike.”

Part of the event is panel discussions on the evolving global startup ecosystem, a keynote address by Pranav Bhangae, chief executive officer (CEO) Petronas. In addition to this, the fest has an initiative where students can apply for internships with startup companies.

Karnik said, “As many as 102 startup companies have registered to enrol students as interns and as of now we have over 4,000 students who have applied for such internships.”

According to her, such internships are more meaningful since they expose the students to the whole range of activities of running a company from marketing, finance, production human resource, among others.

‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
