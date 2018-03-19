Pune teacher booked after beating up 6-year-old for spelling mistake

A school teacher from a city school was booked for beating up a 6-year-old child for misspelling a word in his workbook. The teacher, was booked under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhosari police station. The school has submitted a letter to the police claiming that the teacher had been terminated from service on Friday.

The child, a resident of Dhawdevasti in Bhosari, was taken to Dr DY Patil Hospital after his father came across the marks on his back. The hospital sent a medico-legal case (MLC) to Bhosari police station on Friday.

"The case was registered after the MLC was registered. The school then submitted a letter saying the teacher was terminated from the school immediately," said assistant sub inspector (ASI) RD Tapkir of Bhsoari police station.

The alleged incident happened in a city school in Bhosari, around 1:30pm on Thursday.

When contacted, the school representative initially refused to comment on the issue and later claimed to be a representative of another school. The school officer, remained unavailable for comment.

The father of the child, claimed in his complaint that the child had external swelling on his head on Thursday after he came back from school. When he inquired about the swelling, the child told him that his teacher had hit him because he had misspelled a word in his workbook. The child, according to the complaint, was hit with a board duster on the head and with a wooden scale on his back before the teacher allegedly smashed his head against the bench he was sitting on. While the beatings by the wooden scale left marks on his back, the bench left a swelling on the right side of his head, according to his father.