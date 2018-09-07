Pune traffic DCP goes extra mile on road safety

Tejaswi Satpute, the newly appointed deputy commissioner of police (traffic), has lined up a series of innovative measures aimed at streamlining the growing traffic bottlenecks and discipline riders who are often found violating the traffic laws.

The new DCP has taken decisions like making public the names of top 100 traffic offenders in the city; sending traffic violations related data to passport and character verification department and carrying out a test drive on the theme ‘nothingisworthriskinglife’, which is a small experiment testing the time taken by a rash two-wheeler rider and another who follows the traffic rules. As per the test, both the riders were made to drive 10 km and it was found that the rash and negligent driver reached just four minutes before the obedient rival at the designated point. In a first-of-its-kind step, the traffic department has handed over a list of offenders who have pending cases of violations against their name.

“The character verification cell of the city police has also been handed over the list and directions have been issued to withhold the issuance of certificates to those who have traffic violation cases against them. The verification process of an applicant will not be completed if there is a pending case of traffic violation against them. We want the student population in the city to know that they will have to adhere to the traffic laws and ensure that the fines are paid,” DCP Satpute said.

The traffic department through social media channels like Twitter is spreading dissemination of information related to obedience to traffic laws amongst the citizens. The zero tolerance scheme launched by Satpute has yielded good results with the traffic police registering as many as a lakh cases related to different violations ranging from jumping signals, driving on footpaths, indiscriminate and illegal use of modified silences on bikes and pressure horns in 15 days.

The drive that began around a fortnight ago is being implemented in 22 traffic divisions of the city. According to DCP Satpute, surprise checks and crackdown is carried to send a strong message regarding road safety and obedience to traffic rules.

“It is not worth taking a risk to reach your destination just a few minutes earlier by breaking the traffic rules. Follow the rules and safety follows with you,” she said.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:20 IST