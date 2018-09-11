Pune transport office to honk ‘no horn day’ on Sept 12

Puneites endure the sound of vehicles honking at least a crore times a day, revealed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) which has decided to observe September 12 as ‘No horn day’ in the city.

BI Ajri, regional transport officer, said that there are around 25-33 lakh vehicles in the city. “Let us presume that 25 per cent or 10 lakh vehicles of the total number ply on the road daily. Of those, every vehicle honks at least 10 times a day on an average, thus taking the number to one crore daily," said Ajri adding that these are very conservative numbers. “This is only about vehicles registered in the city. Vehicles registered outside the city also ply on Pune roads,” Arji added.

The estimate was drawn to put the level of noise pollution into perspective. To curb the menace of noise pollution, the RTO along with city traffic police, education department, private clubs and various NGOs will observe September 12 as a no horn day.

“Through the no horn day initiative we aim to spread more awareness about noise pollution,” said Tejaswi Satpute, deputy commissioner of police, traffic for Pune city.

Rotary Club, Lions Club, laughter therapy club Navchaitanya Hasyaparivar, Eon IT park, Hinjewadi Industrial Association, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra institute of Technology World Peace University and Tata Motors will be participating.

The senior citizens' laughter club has arranged for distribution of pamphlets, stickers and wrist bands to spread awareness about the no horn day at 60 petrol pumps.The initiative will be inaugurated by Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, at 8am near the main university building, in presence of RTO Ajri and DCP Satpute.

A similar event will be held at the MIT World Peace University in Kothrud at 10am followed by another one at Tata Motors campus in Pimpri at 3 pm.

The RTO has also arranged for a competition where people are asked to come up with video clips, jingles, posters and tag lines. The first position includes a prize money of Rs 25,000; second prize is Rs 15,000 and the third is Rs 10,000.The entries can be sent to nohornmh12.1@gmail.com before September 30.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 18:44 IST