Pune varsity final exam students complain over discrepancies in results

pune

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:25 IST

After final year students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and affiliated colleges complained of various issues faced by them during the online and offline exams, now in a new set of allegations they claim there are discrepancies in results.

From October 12 SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. While for all those students who couldn’t attend the exams in the first regular schedule due to any reasons, they were allowed to reappear for the online exam from November 5 to 7.

After SPPU started announcing results online students complained that some were allotted wrong marks, marked absent for exams and some have even got zero marks, among others.

“Till now we have received more than 800 complaints from students of various departments related to the results. So today (on Thursday) we met Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, regarding these issues and demanded to take necessary steps immediately to resolve it,” said Kamlakar Shete, a final year student and Pune city vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal students’ organisation.

Another student Ketan Gaikwad from commerce stream said, “My exam papers were good and I expected more marks, but I have scored very less in a couple of subjects. I have raised my issue with the college administration and want to review my marks.”

Right from the first day of exams students who appeared for online and offline exams faced issues while writing the papers. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where the physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour.

“SPPU has started announcing the results online and the process is still in progress. Those students who have doubts can approach the SPPU examination department. The issues will be resolved as per the rules and regulations of the examination,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, board of examination and evaluation.