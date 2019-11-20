e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Pune witnesses drop in minimum temp; records 15.6°C on Nov 20: IMD

pune Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Winter is finally arriving in Pune with the city recording a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, the skies on Thursday will be cloudy while Friday will see clear skies with maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature ranging between 17 to 15 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days, with the setting in of western disturbance and change in wind pattern over the city. With easterly to north easterly winds, cooler conditions are expected during early morning and late evenings.

Central Maharashtra and certain parts of Vidarbha have recorded a dip in temperatures while Goa and Konkan areas have witnessed a rise in temperatures, leading to rain in isolated areas, according to data released by the IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded in Pune on Wednesday was 30 degrees Celsius while minium stood at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

While the night time temperatures were below normal in some parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, night temperatures were above normal in some parts of central Maharashtra, and Marathwada. The lowest minimum temperature reported by IMD was at Ahmednagar, recording a 12.6 degrees Celsius.

