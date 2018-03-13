Pune women achievers celebrated

Commemorating the International Women’s Day on March 8, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in association with NGO Humanity – a helping hand foundation, organised “Humanity International Women Achievers Awards 2018”. Women from different walks of life were felicitated for their meritorious achievements and contribution to the society and nation.

The function was conceived and executed by prominent director cum producer Farz Khan. A total of 26 women from different walks of life were felicitated including renowned singer Kavita Seth, Anamika Grover, social activist Radhika Vemula, musician Shivani Vaswani, RJ Shruti Kulkarni, social worker Teesta Setalvad, violinist Anupriya Deotale, poet and author Neelam Saxena Chandra amongst other. Dr. Maral Vazarloo, Pune-based Iranian woman who rode over 1,00,000 km through 45 countries in 7 continents in support of women empowerment, graced the occasion. They were given special awards.

“ Today we are felicitating and acknowledging the work of great women stalwarts, which will encourage other women to go out and create a mark for themselves and feel equal in all ways. I would like to take this platform to congratulate all the winners and tell every female to break the stereotype and follow her dream. Don’t celebrate your womanhood on one day, but do it everyday”, said Rekha Dubey, CEO of the hospital.