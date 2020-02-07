e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Quick-thinking hotel staff avert major fire incident in Hinjewadi

Quick-thinking hotel staff avert major fire incident in Hinjewadi

pune Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Swift, decisive action by the staff of Ramada Plaza Hotel by Wyndham located at Hinjewadi, helped avert a vehicle fire incident, which otherwise would have affected commuters at large, on Thursday.

Tukaram Shinde, a security officer of the hotel, spotted smoke coming out of a white Duster bearing the number, MH-48-S-2645 at 12 pm on Thursday. Shinde immediately notified the security manager, Sunil Tripathi who along with Shinde, and the hotels emergency response team rushed to the service road where the car was stationed.

According to the police, the car was parked opposite the Ramada Plaza Hotel by Whyndham on the Pune-Mumbai expressway service road. The hotels emergency response team reached the spot within a few minutes. The hotel staff stopped the traffic and evacuated people who were in the vicinity. The staff also connected six fire hose pipes from the hotel’s fire hydrant system sprayed water to douse the fire.

The hotels chief engineer Narender Singh, general manager Mudit Mathur and owning directors Vaibhav Lamba and Sharad Yadav lead the response team, said hotel staff.

The fire was doused within thirty minutes. Later, the traffic police, officials of the Hinjewadi police station and the fire brigade reached the spot to control the situation, said officials.

Prashant Ranpise, PMC chief fire officer, said, “The hotel staff has shared all information related to the incident including photos and videos. No casualty was reported and the hotel’s emergency response team carried out a smooth operation.”

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News