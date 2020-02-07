Quick-thinking hotel staff avert major fire incident in Hinjewadi

pune

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:13 IST

Swift, decisive action by the staff of Ramada Plaza Hotel by Wyndham located at Hinjewadi, helped avert a vehicle fire incident, which otherwise would have affected commuters at large, on Thursday.

Tukaram Shinde, a security officer of the hotel, spotted smoke coming out of a white Duster bearing the number, MH-48-S-2645 at 12 pm on Thursday. Shinde immediately notified the security manager, Sunil Tripathi who along with Shinde, and the hotels emergency response team rushed to the service road where the car was stationed.

According to the police, the car was parked opposite the Ramada Plaza Hotel by Whyndham on the Pune-Mumbai expressway service road. The hotels emergency response team reached the spot within a few minutes. The hotel staff stopped the traffic and evacuated people who were in the vicinity. The staff also connected six fire hose pipes from the hotel’s fire hydrant system sprayed water to douse the fire.

The hotels chief engineer Narender Singh, general manager Mudit Mathur and owning directors Vaibhav Lamba and Sharad Yadav lead the response team, said hotel staff.

The fire was doused within thirty minutes. Later, the traffic police, officials of the Hinjewadi police station and the fire brigade reached the spot to control the situation, said officials.

Prashant Ranpise, PMC chief fire officer, said, “The hotel staff has shared all information related to the incident including photos and videos. No casualty was reported and the hotel’s emergency response team carried out a smooth operation.”