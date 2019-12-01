Road repair work leads to closure of route to Sinhagad fort for a month

pune

The road leading to the historic Sinhagad Fort, a popular tourist destination, will be closed for traffic starting Monday on account road repair work and installation of safety rockfall net to prevent road accidents and boulder collapse incidents.

“The public works department (PWD) will begin the fencing work from Monday on the approach route to Sinhagad fort, said Dhananjay Deshpande, executive engineer, PWD department and incharge for the project.

He said that there have been as many as fifteen cases of boulder collapse which raised safety concerns for commuters on the route. “The necessary funds have been earmarked and sanctioned for the project and the construction work will begin on Monday,” he added.

According to the mandate of the state government, the public works department (PWD), is responsible for installing the rockfall net at various spots and it has received Rs 1.5 crore from the state government while the entire project cost is pegged at Rs 16 crore.

According to PWD officials, fixing the safety net will involve drilling at the site, fixing anchors, among other jobs during the month. A team of experts from IIT-Bombay had carried out a detailed investigation of the approach road to the fort last year and had identified seven vulnerable spots on the stretch. They had recommended installation of safety rockfall net to prevent landslide related incidents.

In 2018, the forest and PWD departments had to close the stretch as many landslides were reported on the stretch.