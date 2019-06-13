Residents of Wagholi in Pune fume as toxins from garbage burning pollutes air

The Wagholi Housing Societies Association on Monday, June 10, submitted a petition to the chief minister’s office to register a first information report (FIR) against individuals involved in illegal garbage dumping and burning of plastic in the area.

According to Wagholi Housing Societies Association, garbage lifted from various parts of Pune is being openly dumped and set on fire at multiple sites in Wagholi, leading to a toxic environment in the area.

Madhukar Date, Wagholi development officer, says, “We are doing our level best to address the issue, despite the insurmountable challenges of urbanisation, such as dumping and burning. We will take necessary steps to solve the issue at the earliest.”

According to the association, illegal dumping of garbage is being observed in Bakori, Kesnand phata, Manisha society, Som Terraces and Bakori phata.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, claims, “The lone garbage processing plant in Wagholi, though under capacity, is still not in full working condition.”

“The guidelines under the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) are not being followed by the local authorities and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), has not being doing anything as well,” he alleges.

Residents in Bakore in darkness for 5 days

The residents living in Pristine City, Pristine Akansha and Pristine Palms in Bakore village, ahead of Wagholi were in darkness for almost 5 days after the pre monsoon showers affected the entire city.

More than 60 residents were waiting for the MSEDCL to help them out and find a way to fight their frustration. “I live on the 11th floor of my society Pristine city and it has been quite a walk everyday ever since we lost electricity. Though we have backup generators, it was completely used up by the fifth day today. Everyone in our societies are suffering,” said Ritesh Malana, resident.

Some residents even took to the social media to relay their plight in hope that it will pass on the seriousness of the problem by writing, “Our refrigerators started stinking now,’ and “Frustration level has reached the skies now…”

Speaking to Deputy Executive Engineer, Hadapsar Rural, Amit Bharte who along with his team was working the whole day to restore the electrical supply to the societies. “ After investigating, we found that an unknown person had damaged the cable lines on purpose by stabbing with sharp instruments and breaking the cables. Besides, the Bakore village people were also not allowing us to work on fixing the cables stating that the builder has not paid the village gram panchyat. We had to lodge a complaint and only then could we begin work on repairing the cable. We have given an alternate source to the societies now.”

Earlier the MSEDCL agreed that the electrical supply was disrupted due to the storm and wind which was stronger on the outskirts near Terne Gaon from where these societies get their supply. Bharte said, “The feeder poles had collapsed but we have managed to repair and get the supply back to 100 per cent with my team of 12 staff members working round the clock to restore power.”

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:37 IST