Retired banker duped of Rs 3 lakh through online fraud in Pune

pune Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
A senior citizen was allegedly duped of Rs 3,74,025 by an unknown person through an online Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud. The Kothrud police lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person after the retired banker filed the complaint.

According to information given by the police, the incident occurred on January 4 when the complainant got a call from an unknown person posing to be an employee of an online wallet company. He told the complainant that his account’s KYC has expired and needs to be updated and eventually the person took the complainant’s bank account details and OTP (one time pin) number. The accused, then, allegedly transferred money from the complainant’s bank account. 

“We have lodged an FIR in this case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 (C) (D) of the Information Technology Act. Despite being a former bank employee, the complainant was duped and so, we appeal to everyone not to share bank account details, OTP number or any other details over the phone. If you have any query, then, directly go to the bank, and there is no KYC needed for online money transfer/wallet applications,” said senior crime police inspector Dinkar Balwadkar of the Kothrud police station.

Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
