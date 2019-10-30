Rising from hamlets, these kho kho Maha champs dream big

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:36 IST

Pune: Janhavi Pethe, Khandobachiwadi, Solapur; Dilip Khandavi Krushnanagar, Nashik; and Manoj Patil and Rohan Singhade from Ichalkaranji Kolhapur —these are a few players from small villages who are aiming to make it big in kho kho.

Kho kho is a popular game among the boys and girls in villages. The record of Maharashtra boys winning 17 national titles and girls securing 13 since 2000 shows the sport’s popularity in the state.

“Villagers follow kho kho. There are 40 clubs in Pune district itself where the sport is played daily,” said Sandip Chavan, coach of the Maharashtra junior girls’ team that bagged gold in the recently concluded junior nationals in Surat.

Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha are also producing talented players. To make the sport popular, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has introduced mat for every national tournaments at all levels.

“A slight change of style is needed when it comes to playing on mat, but after the introduction of mat in nationals since last two years, players have adapted to it very fast. We don’t have mat at every club, but changes are happening which is good for the sport.”

“Like kabaddi benefited players and became more popular after the use of mat, kho kho will also follow the success track,” said Sachin Chavan, the boys’ team coach.

Kho kho is taking baby steps at international level and its introduction as demonstration sports in 2021 Asian Indoor Games is a major boost for the sport.

Ultimate Kho Kho League will be trump card?

Like Pro Kabaddi League, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has planned Ultimate Kho Kho League which is expected to happen during February 8-29. Eight franchise-based team will be seen in action. Players from villages are excited about the league and hope that it will help them economically.

“My brother (Awdooth) and I are kho kho players and also work in cloth mill along with our mother. Getting selected for Ultimate Kho Kho League will help me grow financially and focus more on the sport,” said Manoj Patil.

“I am working very hard to get selected for Ultimate Kho Kho League as it will help improve my game,” said 17-year-old Khandavi.

Janhavi Pethe, Khandobachiwadi, Solapur (Team Maharashtra), said, “I will focus on kho kho in future as well and hope to get a government job under sports quota.”

Dilip Khandavi Krushnanagar, Nashik; (Team Maharashtra), said, “I also like athletics, but my main focus is kho kho. I hope the sport will be benefitted with the introduction of League.”

Manoj Patil Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur (Team Kolhapur), said, “My mother and my coach Amanulla Agha are supporting me to make a big name in this sport and I will make them proud.”

Rohan Singhade, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur (Team Kolhapur), said, “Ichalkaranji is a great hub for kho kho players. Here we have 7-8 clubs where the sport is practiced daily.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:35 IST