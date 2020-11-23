Rohit Pawar plugs into power ‘surge’

pune

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:27 IST

Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Karjat Jamkhed and party supremo Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar has showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Centre’s energy and ethanol policy.

Rohit Pawar in a series of tweet said India has made progress in areas of energy and ethanol.

“Progress made by the nation in areas of solar energy and ethanol under the leadership of PM ji in the last few years is remarkable. The central government must be appreciated for it. I also believe that similar efforts will be made to put a check on rising pollution in the nation,” Rohit Pawar said in a tweet.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday revised ethanol procurement prices for state-run oil marketing companies, a move that will boost farmers’ income.

In another tweet, the Pawar scion praised Modi over his address during the G-20 summit. Rohit Pawar at the same time also took a dig at the state BJP unit for politicising the Covid-19 situation.

“It was pleasing to see the way Modi Ji urged world leaders in the #G20Summit to take decisive action against corona, the biggest challenge faced by the world since World War II. #BJP in the state should also be informed so that they will stop politicizing this issue,” Rohit Pawar said in a tweet.

Modi on Saturday called for greater transparency in governance systems and decisive action by the G20 to counter the impact of the Covid-19 crisis that should focus on both economic recovery and preserving the planet.

Modi participated in the two-day virtual summit chaired by Saudi Arabia along with the heads of state and government of the 19 member countries and representatives of the European Union and international organisations.