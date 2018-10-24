RSS chief prays for speedy construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati temple

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed puja (abhishek) at the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in the city and prayed for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest to bring in ‘Ram Rajya’ (utopian society) in the country.

Bhagwat was in the city and visited the Ganpati temple on the request of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust. The trust had been requesting the RSS chief to visit the temple since the last two years.Bhagwat was inside the temple for one hour and twenty minutes.

“It was my wish since a long time to visit this temple and pray to Lord Ganesh. Whatever I want as a wish, I will put in front of Lord Ganesh,” Bhagwat said.

While chanting the mantras during the ‘abhishek puja’, Bhagwat wished for an early completion of the construction of the Ram temple.

Mahesh Karpe, RSS Pune Mahanagar Karyawah, who was also present with the RSS chief at the temple, said that while chanting the mantras, RSS chief prayed for good rains and peace in the country. Karpe accepted that while following the Guruji (priest) during the chanting of the mantras, the RSS chief also expressed a wish that the Ram temple is constructed at the earliest.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple’s festival head Hemant Rasne said that the RSS chief along with some RSS office-bearers visited the temple on Tuesday and spent some time at the temple.

Bhagwat while interacting with the Dagdusheth temple trustees said that the temple remains the focus for various social activities since the past many years and helps needy people. The RSS chief also appreciated the activities carried out by the Dagdusheth temple in the social field and expressed hope that it will continue to do so in the future.

Interaction with students

The RSS chief also interacted with students who are preparing for competitive examinations like the Union public service commission (UPSC) and Maharashtra public service commission (MPSC). Students raised some issues faced by them. While addressing them in the temple’s office, Bhagwat said that even though the students’ issues are not related to RSS work, but he will definitely inform the officials concerned about it and help sort out the problems. Bhagwat also appealed to the students to keep their ‘sensitivity alive’ after joining the administrative services.

