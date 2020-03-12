e-paper
Sahakarnagar police nab absconding Pocso accused

pune Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:25 IST
The Sahakarnagar police, on Thursday, arrested a history-sheeter identified as Sagar Sambhaji Vanjari (28), a resident of Dhankawadi, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

The arrest was made in connection with a Pocso case lodged against Vanjari on January 25. According to officials, Vanjari had sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl in a residential society located in Sahkarnagar. He has been absconding since then, said officials.

Nandkumar Bidwai, incharge of Sahakarnagar police station, said that the police obtained CCTV footage and tt was ascertained that the accused used different two-wheelers for committing every crime. Accordingly, the police traced the numbers from the RTO department and carried out surveillance of the areas where the two-wheelers were found to be parked. The officials followed one of the two-wheelers and arrested the accused.

“His details matched with those on the CCTV footage and he also confessed to his involvement in the case upon sustained interrogation by sleuths of the detection branch (DB). The police have found that Vanjari is also involved in a similar offence registered at Dattawadi police station,” said Bidwai.

