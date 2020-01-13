Sambhajiraje’s aggression out to usurp space left open after defeat of Udayanraje Bhosale

pune

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:56 IST

Over the past month, Sambhajiraje, one of the descendants of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj has been aggressively campaigning on various issues, the latest being the book that compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maratha king.

Sambhajiraje, who is the Rajya Sabha member of parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); on Sunday demanded the party chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book titled ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ that has been written by another party leader, Jai Bhagwan Goyal.

The book was published in the saffron party’s Delhi office.

“Sena leadership should rein in Sanjay Raut as early as possible for speaking out of turn,” Sambhajiraje said.

Earlier this month, the otherwise low-profile Rajya Sabha MP undertook a day-long hunger strike to demand the autonomy of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (Sarthi) and to ensure a monthly stipend is paid the students on time.

The protests were called off after state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde promised to fulfill all demands.

Sambhajiraje in December 2019 met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and informed him about alleged irregularities in the Raigad fort restoration.

Sambhajiraje’s aggression, according to political observers, comes in the wake of another Shivaji descendant Udayanraje Bhosale’s defeat from Satara in the Lok Sabha bypolls.

Till recently, Udayanraje, who was a Lok Sabha MP, was aggressive on various issues while being instrumental during the Maratha reservation drive.

“However his defeat in the Lok Sabha bypolls has created a space which another Shivaji descendant wants to usurp. His sudden aggression is indicative of this,” said Chitra Lele, professor, political science, SNDT university.