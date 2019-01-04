Sassoon, BJ Medical College to guide state-run medical college of Satara

The first ever state-run medical college in Satara will be functional this year. The facility will be managed and guided by Pune’s BJ Medical College and Sassoon general hospital which is the largest in the state as compared to other 17 medical colleges and hospitals run by medical education and research ministry of Maharashtra. The medical college will also receive guidance from Miraj-based medical college, whereas, BJ Medical College will be the main guiding force and will send its faculty every month to Satara to teach the students there.

“With this, we will have 18 medical colleges run by us in the state,” said Girish Mahajan, minister of medical education and research, Maharashtra.

Mahajan, said, “It is a big project and an investment of more than Rs 500 crore has been approved for this college. We will soon start the construction of the facility this year, as we plan to roll out the batches of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) soon.”

While speaking about the project, Dr Pravin Shingare, director, medical education and research, Maharashtra, said, “We have chosen Pune’s BJ medical college to help and manage the Satara-based medical college and initial help will also be provided by the Miraj-based medical college. In the beginning, both the colleges will provide its faculty as professors and lecturers to the college on a monthly basis. This will be done on a rotation basis where BJMC will provide 20 faculties, while Miraj will send 20 teachers from its college to Satara.”

Shingare said that the proposal of this college has been also approved by the cabinet and we have also held two meetings with the ministry and other important officials regarding the same on how to take this forward. The college will be built upon 25 acres land and will be located near Pune Bangalore highway.

“There will be two batches of MBBS currently in Satara which will be run by us and soon the third batch will be included, and for the same medical council of India’s approval will be sought,” he said.

Dr Shingare said,“We have written to the state’s public health department asking their 300-bed civil hospital to be attached to this new medical college; as no medical college is complete without a hospital facility. This hospital along with the college will be a boon to all the students in and around Satara who wish to pursue a medical degree.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:53 IST