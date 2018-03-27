Savitribai Phule Pune University chowk flyover to be demolished in June for new multilevel flyover

With the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis giving a green signal to the multilevel flyover project at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk, the existing flyover will be demolished in June.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday approved the multilevel flyover at the university junction and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has been given the responsibility to build. To facilitate construction of a new flyover, the authorities have planned to demolish the existing flyover which was built in 2007 to decongest traffic coming from Aundh and Baner.

Shivajinagar legislator Vijay Kale, who pursued the matter with Fadnavis, said, “We will have to demolish the existing flyover at the university chowk to make way for the new project.”

“Although the project has got a nod from the CM, it involves a lot of permissions and other technical aspects. However, we will work on all of these aspects on war footing and will commence the work by first week of June,” added Kale.

The chief minister had convened a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss various infrastructure projects in his constituency where he approved the flyover project.

The 250-crore project has three proposed bridges — a vehicular flyover, a separate flyover for high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) and Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor.Two flyovers will streamline the vehicular movement on university road and Senapati Bapat road towards Aundh, Baner and Pashan.

PMRDA would act as the nodal agency for the flyover project. The cost of the project would be shared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMRDA.

Kiran Gitte, metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA, said, “This project will reduce traffic chaos in the area and will be of great help to all the commuters. Though we are the nodal agency in this project, we will be working along with the PMC. The final project report is expected to come in two months.”

As the proposed project also includes the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor, we have also contacted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for their consultation, added Gitte.