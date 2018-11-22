sayyestohelmets: Face-to-face interactions with accident victims turn Pune doctor into ‘helmet’ crusader

Accidents caused due to two wheelers include mild trauma, hand injury, leg injury and majorly include brain injury as well and therefore it is necessary to wear helmets, according to experts, who have extended their support to the compulsory ‘helmet’ campaign in Pune city.

Speaking about the same, Dr Prasad Rajhans, pioneer of 108 services in Maharashtra, chief of intensive care unit at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and past president of Society of Emergency Medicine India said, “Road traffic accidents, especially two wheelers have caused severe trauma to many. It is important to support the helmet campaign taken up by the Pune police.”

As many as 169 people, not wearing helmets, have lost their lives in road accidents, this year and so, the city police has come up with the compulsive helmet rule. It will be enforced from January 1, 2019.

Dr Rajhans said, “We see one or two road accident cases involving two-wheelers on a daily basis. While most of accident victims suffer only mild trauma, there are some cases where victims suffer brain injury. In some accident cases, even though there is no fault on the victim’s side, the latter gets injured badly. One must be very careful while riding a two wheeler.”

“Given the nature of the injury that may be caused due to non-usage of helmet while riding on a two-wheeler, we always suggest and counsel people to wear helmet without fail during a bike ride. In my family too, we never allow anybody to step out of the house without wearing a helmet if he or she is going to take a bike out for a ride.”

Dr Rajhans has seen accident cases where the rider could have had to suffer less if he had worn a helmet at that time and so he turned into a ‘helmet’ crusader himself.

Accidents caused due to two wheelers include mild trauma, hand injury, leg injury and majorly include brain injury as well and therefore it is necessary to wear helmets, according to experts, who have extended their support to the ‘helmet’ compulsion campaign in Pune city.

Speaking about the same, Dr Prasad Rajhans, pioneer of 108 services in Maharashtra, chief of intensive care unit at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and past president of Society of Emergency Medicine India said, “Road traffic accidents, especially two wheelers have caused many severe trauma and given the ‘helmet’ compulsion drive by the Pune Police, it becomes even more important to support this campaign and promote wearing of helmet during riding two wheelers.”

The city police have said enforcement of helmet rule will begin in the city from January 1, 2019. The decision has been taken owing to high number of fatalities. As many as 169 people who were not wearing helmets have lost their lives this year so far in accident.

Rajhans said, “On an average daily, we see around one to two cases of road accidents caused due to two wheelers. Such accidents include brain injury as its nature. Most of the cases are of mild trauma like hand injury, leg injury or some are even treated at OPD basis; reason—since we are located in the heart of the city and not highways, most of the severe cases of accidents go to government hospitals or the ones which are near the highways. However we also see many referral cases of brain injuries if the accident victim is highly critical and many have been in such cases were lucky to have survived. Such accidents without the victim’s fault also many a times results on loss of life and hence one must always be careful in riding a two wheeler.”

He further said, “Given the nature of the injury due to lack of helmet, we always suggest and counsel the patient and others to wear helmet compulsorily during bike ride. In my family too we never allow anybody to step out of the house without wearing a helmet if he or she is going to take a bike out for a ride.”

Rajhans who also turned a ‘helmet’ crusader said, “Since 1999 after setting up the emergency unit, we have seen many cases caused due to two wheeler accidents. Some included skidding of bikes, hitting the divider or some four wheeler hitting the bike. Such cases where the rider had to suffer could have been avoided only if he was wearing a helmet to protect his head.”

Helmet campaign is picking up in the city and Dr Rajhans said, “I wholeheartedly extend my support to making helmet wearing c mandatory.”

EOM/Nozia

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:36 IST