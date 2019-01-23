Sci-fi film fest to begin from January 26 at NFAI, Pune

To celebrate the birth centenary year of Dr Vikram Sarabhai and also to mark 50 years since the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the theme for the third Pune Sci-fi Fest (Sci-fi) will be space sciences. Shekhar Mande, director general, council of scientific and industrial research (CSIR) would be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony on January 26, 2019. The festival will go on till January 28.

The sci-fi fest is being jointly organised by Sanshodhan, a city-based group working for science popularisation; National Film Archive of India (NFAI); Ashay Film club and Rawat’s Nature Academy (RNA). The festival is to be held at National Film Archive of India( NFAI), Law college road, Pune.

“ This is not just a film festival. We have also got lectures and documentaries which will explain and make the three-day event interesting for the audience,” said Mayuresh Prabhune of Sandhodan.

Prakash Magdum, director NFAI said, “The films that are to be screened will interest the young movie goers. Films like 'Trip to the Moon'(1902- first Science fiction film), a black and white and hand colour versions will be screened with expert comments by Anil Zankar, professor at IISER, film expert. Films like October Sky,Interstellar, Rocket Man, Wall E would also be launched.”

Besides these films, Hindi film Parmanu will be screened on Republic day. Interstellar, Wall-E, and Rocketman will also be screened.

There will be a special session about ISRO on 28th January. Documentaries about 'Story of SITE' and 'Mangalyaan' will be screened along with lectures by renowned scientists from ISRO.

The Pune SciFi fests which were organised in 2012 and 2018 had talks about Science. There was also interaction with eminent scientists like Jayant Naralikar, EV Chitnis, Vijay Bhatkar, Rajan Kelkar and Somak Ray Chaudhary which drew large number of people. .

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 17:18 IST