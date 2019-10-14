Semester nears end, but FYJC admissions are still on

pune

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:53 IST

Following seven admission rounds, the state education department will conduct another round of admission for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) students. The deadline has now been extended till October 17.

Ironically, even though the first semester will soon get over, the admission process is still not finished. It has been three months since the FYJC admissions under the centralised admission process (CAP) started in June.

In a circular issued on Monday, the education department stated that the additional round is being conducted as some students have still not secured admissions even after getting seats, since some state boards delayed declaring the Class 10 results.

Pravin Ahire, deputy director of education, Pune and in charge of CAP committee, said, “Several students were unable to complete their admission process due to technical issues. So, we will conduct the last round of First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis. The round will begin on October 15 and will end on October 17. This will be last round of CAP and no more rounds will take place, hence, students are requested to complete due process and secure admission.”

Under the Pune division, the total seats available for Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational streams are 1,04,139 and 77,280 students have registered while 59,019 students completed the admission process as of October 10.

