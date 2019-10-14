e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Semester nears end, but FYJC admissions are still on

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Following seven admission rounds, the state education department will conduct another round of admission for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) students. The deadline has now been extended till October 17.

Ironically, even though the first semester will soon get over, the admission process is still not finished. It has been three months since the FYJC admissions under the centralised admission process (CAP) started in June.

In a circular issued on Monday, the education department stated that the additional round is being conducted as some students have still not secured admissions even after getting seats, since some state boards delayed declaring the Class 10 results.

Pravin Ahire, deputy director of education, Pune and in charge of CAP committee, said, “Several students were unable to complete their admission process due to technical issues. So, we will conduct the last round of First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis. The round will begin on October 15 and will end on October 17. This will be last round of CAP and no more rounds will take place, hence, students are requested to complete due process and secure admission.”

Under the Pune division, the total seats available for Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational streams are 1,04,139 and 77,280 students have registered while 59,019 students completed the admission process as of October 10.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:53 IST

top news
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News