Seminar held in Pune to understand the key issues affecting voters

On the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sajag Nagrik Manch, an NGO that spreads awareness about RTI (Right to information) held a seminar on Sunday called Lok Sansad at the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) auditorium, Deccan.

According to Vivek Velankar, founder of Sajag Nagarik Manch, this seminar will help guide voters on important and useful information on the key issues and what to expect from the new government.

The seminar was attended by representatives from various industries. Arun Friodia, chairman, Kinetic Group; Shantanu Dixit, group coordinator, Prayas (energy group); Pranjali Deshpande, chief Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP); Sudhir Pandit, chairman Rupee Cooperative Bank; Dr Anant Phadke, of Jan Arogya Abhiyaan and Sharad Javadekar, education activist attended the seminar.

Firodia said, “With the Make in India initiative, the government should look at increasing industries in the rural areas. This will help boost the employment.”

Javdekar said, “The government should work to make education affordable, equitable and of good quality, rather than privatising the education sector.” While Dixit, said that renewable energy should be the main agenda for any government. Padit felt that the banking reforms are in the right directions but meticulous implementation is necessary. He also stressed upon the issue of cyber security awareness at all levels of banks including customers.

According to Phadke, “Political parties need to increase public health expenditure to 2.5 to 3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and use this money to strengthen primary health care centres, so that chronic illness like diabetes and hyper tension can be economically treated.

Deshpande highlighted the need to have right to mobility and said, “Walking, travelling by bus and cycle should be the important modes of public transports. The government should not spend money on flyovers as it offers an indirect subsidy to private vehicles.”

