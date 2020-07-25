e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Senior advocate Bhaskarrao Awhad passes away

Senior advocate Bhaskarrao Awhad passes away

During his practice, Awhad offered his guidance to multiple advocates who later became prominent.

pune Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Bhaskarrao Awhad
Bhaskarrao Awhad(HT PHOTO )
         

Senior advocate and former president of Bar Council of Maharashtra Bhaskarrao Awhad passed away in Pune on Friday. He was 77.

Awhad was undergoing treatment at Deenanath hospital after his Covid test reports came positive, said family members.

During his practice, Awhad offered his guidance to multiple advocates who later became prominent.

Dr S B Mujumdar, Symbiosis founder, said, “Prof B E Avhad was visiting and distinguished professor when I started law College of Symbiosis in 1977. He was a very popular teacher among students and even students of other old college used to attend his lectures. On behalf of Symbiosis and myself, I pay my tributes to Prof Avhad.”

top news
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In