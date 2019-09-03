Senior PMC officers on the streets after midnight during Ganesh Festival to inspect clean-up work

pune

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:23 IST

With the first day of Ganpati immersions completed in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation is making sure that residents find the streets spick and span the next morning.

During the Ganesh processions, there is a likelihood of nirmalya (offerings - flowers, etc), vermillion powder and other items making their way on to the streets. Hence, civic staff has been instructed to keep the roads clear of such items.

To make sure that the job is done right, PMC’s senior officers will inspect the cleaning work after midnight every day. PMC issued a press statement stating that during the Ganesh Festival, every day one senior officer will inspect the road cleaning work in the city.

The municipal commissioner, Saurabh Rao, has appointed senior officers for the inspection and will, himself inspect the garbage cleaning work on Wednesday, between 12am and 3am.

City engineer Prashant Waghmare; water department head VJ Kulkarni; health department head Ramchandra Hankare and other senior officers from the PMC will also conduct the inspection.

