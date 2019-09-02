Sex racket busted in Kondhwa, 10 women rescued

pune

The Pune police crime branch, on Sunday night, conducted a raid and rescued 10 women who were forced into prostitution by operators of a spa located in Kondhwa.

Unit 5 of Pune police crime branch, along with officials of the Kondhwa police station, conducted the raid at Butterfly Spa located at NIBM road, Kondhwa. The women have been sent to rescue homes in Mohmmadwadi and Hadapsar, police said.

The police arrested two men for employing the women as sex workers. The two men have been identified as Sandeep Kisan Dhoble, 38, a resident of Morebaug area of Katraj, while the other has been identified as Sanjay Shambhu Yadav, 23, a resident of Kondhwa. The two will be produced in a local court and remanded to police custody.

According to the police, of the 10 women, seven were natives of various parts of Maharashtra, two were from Assam and one from Thailand.

The police have also recovered Rs 8,700 cash and two mobile phones worth Rs 2,200 from the accused.

A case under Sections 3 (punishment for keeping a brothel or allowing a premises to be used as a brothel), 4 (living on the on the earnings of the prostitution) and 5 (causing a person to carry on prostitution) of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station against the two accused.

On August 4, the social security cell of the Pune crime branch conducted multiple raids at brothels in Budhwar peth and rescued 14 women who were forced into prostitution. A team comprising senior crime branch officials — Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) and Bacchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police — conducted the raids at Tajmahal building, New building, Sapna building and Diamond building in Budhwar peth. Among the rescued girls, six are from Nepal while three are from Karnataka.

