Neighbour saves 8-year-old from uncle’s sex attack in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:33 IST

A 30-year-old man’s bid to rape his own niece was foiled by a woman who stopped him from committing the crime in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon. The incident came to light after a case was registered against him on Tuesday midnight. The police are now on the lookout for the man.

The survivor is an eight-year-old girl who was home alone as her mother, the accused man’s younger sibling, was at work. Her mother does menial jobs to earn money as does her father, according to the police.

The 30-year-old man locked the house from inside when the child was alone at home and tried to sexually assault her. The girl raised an alarm which alerted the neighbours.

“A woman from the neighbourhood heard the girl’s screams and intervened. Later, the neighbour told the girl’s mother about what had happened,” said police sub-inspector Pranil Chougule of the Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

The man is on the run and is a resident of the same area. He stays alone and does not have a job, according to the police.

The man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual harassment. A case under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at the Wakad police station against the accused.