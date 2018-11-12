Sharad Pawar hints at not fighting polls from Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar reiterated that he will not be contesting elections from Pune. The NCP chief was reacting to a question on whether he is interested in contesting polls from Pune.

Pawar and Tripura’s former governor Srinivas Patil were interviewed on Sunday by noted interviewer Sudhir Gadgil during a release of a coffee-table book ‘Pune Ekekali’ in Pune.

While recalling the college-days in Pune, Pawar said that he along with Patil fought college elections for four years and won them all.

“Perhaps, the college elections fought and won during the college days could be the foundation of my 52 years electoral politics in parliament and assembly,” said Pawar.

Gadgil instantly posed a question whether he will be would consider representing Pune in the coming general elections on which Pawar replied in a one liner, “Now no election.”

Last month, NCP said that party chief Pawar will not contest the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Pawar and Patil together shared their memories of Pune and also shared their association with each other.

Pawar hailed Narhar Ganpat Pawar, a yesteryear architect, for his contribution towards Pune during the interview. “Narhar Ganpat Pawar built several iconic buildings including of Sir Parshurambhau College (SP College), however, what Pune gave it Pawars in return,” rued Pawar.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:20 IST