Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro project in Pune on fast track as Tata-Siemens consortium bags contract

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro route on Wednesday received a major push after the Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA), which is executing the project, awarded the contract for this Pune route to a joint venture of Tata Realty Infra and Siemens.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the contract letter to officials representing Tata Realty Infra and Siemens. The metro route will be developed on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 8,313 crore.

“The 23km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro route, identified as line number three of the project, is based on the public-private partnership model and is aimed at decongesting Pune traffic by improving connectivity within the Pune metropolitan region. Line three will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, mainly to cater to the needs of IT industry situated in the area.

“The Rs 8,313-crore project was given a nod from the Central Government under its new Metro policy 2017. This project’s tender procedure was crystal clear and transparent,” said Fadnavis, after handing over the contract.

The project will be completed in 30 months from start of construction, said officials, adding that work is scheduled to commence by the end of June 2019.

Pune’s guardian minister Girish Bapat; chief secretary DK Jain; urban development principal secretary Nitin Karir; additional chief secretary, finance, UPS Madan; additional chief secretary Pravin Pardeshi; PMRDA commissioner Kiran Gitte; Tata Group president, Chandrshekhran; Siemens Group’s CEO Ralf Hesalbechar; and Siemens chief of finance Anthony Canisiyo were present at the meeting.

Banmali Agrawala, president, infrastructure, defence and aerospace, Tata Sons, said, “This project is a true representation of our expertise and capabilities of delivering on long-term and large infrastructure projects. With the support of our partners, we are confident of meeting the expectations and requirements as per the scheduled timelines.”

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens, said, “Siemens has been partnering India for over 150 years in the areas of electrification and automation. It has been contributing to India's long-term growth story through its sustainable technologies, deep solution expertise, global project experience and strong local manufacturing presence. We are delighted to be a consortium partner with Tata Group in implementing this project, which will positively impact the quality of life for the people of Pune.”

Viability gap funding

- The state government has decided to give 13.83 acres (5.60 hectare) of land in Balewadi as viability gap funding to contractors for commercial development. Tatas and Siemens will have the authority to use the land for any commercial purpose.

- The state and Centre will not give anydirect funds for this project.

Project highlights

Metro line 3: Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar

Total project cost : Rs 8,313 crore

Length of stretch: 23.3km

Number of stations: 23

Period for completion: 3 years

