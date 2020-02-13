Sinhgad Karandak Techtonic 2020 draws large crowds

pune

The annual technological extravaganza of Sinhgad Institutes, Sinhgad Karandak Techtonic 2020, drew large crowds to its Vadgaon campus from February 5-8.

The national event, organised by the Sinhgad Student Council under the guidance of a dedicated team of faculty experts, attracted participants from across the country with a record participation of 20,000 students from various colleges of engineering, MCA and Pharmacy. Based on the theme, Development of Technology for the betterment of Society, Techtonic was a blend of 391 innovative as well as challenging events with 16 theme events, 193 competitions, 53 workshops, 36 seminars and 103 chill zone events.

Theme events Robosoccer, Sociobiotics and Smarttechnocrats witnessed intense competitions from the participants. Admads, Reverse Coding, Code Battle, Techno Hunt, Skills and Thrills, IT Quiz also witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students. Workshop on entrepreneurship and career guidance by Pradip Tuljapure not only introduced the students to an entrepreneurial mindset, but also provided some hands on training developing their creative capacity and entrepreneurial confidence- inspiring the youngsters to become innovative change makers and employment givers rather than employment seekers. Workshop on blockchain by Sihas Kunju also registered an overflowing audience in the seminar hall. With the increasing demand for trained manpower in block chain, the students were keen on absorbing the latest trends to stay updated.

A total prize money of Rs.5.5 lakh was won by the winning participants. Chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony was Vikash Chaudhary, CEO and Founder, Hackers Era, Pune.

According to Rohit Navale, vice-president of Sinhgad Institutes, “Sinhgad Karandak Techtonic is basically creativity combined with technology and innovation –a platform to introduce the youth to the tech sector, helping them to tap the wide range of opportunities that are available in tech domain. These events inspire, train and support the youth in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) activities and digital creativity, motivating them to become the future digital creators, inventors and tech leaders”.