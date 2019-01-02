Six-year-old killed in Pune by speeding car

A six-year-old girl, Lavanya Sachin Kalgad, was killed by a speeding car in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Lavanya was a resident of Rutuja Heights in Ramnagar of Pimple Gurav. The driver of the car was identified as Dilip Khandu Shinde, 31, a resident of Dnyaeshpark, Pimple Gurav. He is a native of Dhumalwadi in Ahmednagar.

Shinde was driving a white Mahindra XUV registered in Pune in the name of a man identified as Arun Thorat. The girl was playing with a ball in front of a house owned by Dattatray Yashwant Deshmukh, in the area where the accused lives. Deshmukh has recorded a statement in the case as a witness.

“He is a civil engineer working in a Noida-based infrastructure company called INS Infra. He is working on a project in Pune. He is known to the family members of the child,” said assistant police inspector (API) Alka Sarag of Sangavi police station who is investigating the case. The child’s father, Sachin Subhash Kalgad, 34, works in a private job while her mother is a housewife.

A case under Sections 338, 304(a), 279 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 51/177 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Shinde at Sangavi police station.

