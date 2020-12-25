Slam Dunk: ‘Being part of NBA requires good fortune, dedication and knowledge of sport’

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 18:08 IST

As a young basketball fan, watching the sport, and then as a basketball player myself, the only universally agreed upon truth is that the NBA (National Basketball Association, of the USA) represents the pinnacle of basketball competition.

Being born in Pune, the hardwood courts of American cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and New York, seemed inaccessible and daunting to someday reach.

However, through a winding and circuitous path as an athlete, student and now coach, the globalisation and expansion of basketball has made it possible to seek various routes to the pinnacle of basketball competition.

While each individual has a different dream and strategy, it is crucial to recognise the opportunities, to someday, get the chance to work at the most competitive level of basketball, the NBA; with elite athletic and coaching talent.

Playing and learning through experiences on the courts of Deccan, St Vincent’s (now hardwood) and Balewadi can certainly be the platform to eventually, one day, being around great players like Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan and coaches like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr.

The opportunity to work in the NBA requires a combination of good fortune, knowledge of the sport and dedication and understanding basketball infrastructure.

Despite a lot of my basketball skills and knowledge as a player being developed in the hot and humid weather of the Middle East and in America, the current resources available globally make information of basketball schemes and team concepts easily accessible to all ages of players and coaches.

Many roles exist in NBA basketball outside of strictly being an NBA player on a roster, the most prominent of which, is coaching players on court.

Essential to coaching is experience playing the sport at a high level. Playing experience allows for a deep understanding of the nuances of the game, and in the NBA the smallest of advantages can be the difference between winning and losing a championship.

As an alternative to coaching, there is a huge need for individuals who can break down and analyse the technicalities of the game on video and specific basketball software.

Since coaches are usually occupied with managing their team, there is a need for additional analysis and observations from individuals who can analyse specific team and player tendencies. In this role, it is critical to understand key NBA terminology specific to each kind of tactical strategy a coach wants to implement in the teams playing style.

Multiple head coaches in the NBA such as Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat have started their careers in this manner, breaking down and analysing game videos.

Understanding the various physical training techniques is another area it is possible to make an impact and be able to reach the NBA level. NBA athletes have a combination of size, speed and co-ordination that can rival athletes in any global team sport. Individuals seeking to improve at the highest levels employ highly specific training techniques that can maximize their performance giving them the slightest advantage.

For organisations investing millions of dollars in players, it is essential to maximise the number of games players are healthy to give them the best chance to win.

I learnt the importance of this physical preparation on one of my first days working as a member of the San Antonio Spurs organisation. During this day in the offseason (when most players are usually focused on rest), Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili were both part of a group of players who engaged in a track workout outdoors in the very hot summer of Texas.

Keeping in mind that both players were engaging in preparing themselves for the season physically when they could have been relaxing and taking time off shows how seriously the best players approach their preparation and how valuable it is to them.

When players are injured, it represents a large financial loss for each organisation, hence, the role of trainers and weightlifting coaches is paramount to team success.

Stay tuned for the next column which will give you an inside look at an NBA practice and how each team prepares for a game day both when at home and while travelling on the road!

Email contact: adi.vase@gmail.com