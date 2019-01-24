Smart bus stops in Pune but passengers unamused

A new trend is coming up in the city fast in which some elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation, mainly from the ruling party are wasting tax payers’ money by erecting smart bus stops in the city.

Many elected members who are sensitive about the wastage of tax payers’ money expressed unhappiness over the way money is being channelised on these high cost bus stops, though they were not ready to make open comments on it as their own party members were also following the trend and making budgetary provision for the same.

The amount for each smart bus stop varies and ranges between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Few corporators whose budget is remaining from other development works are also channelising the fund towards smart bus stops and the general body of PMC is also giving its approval.

Vishal Tambe, NCP leader said that the civic administration is guilty for this unnecessary spending on Smart bus stops. “There is a policy for erecting the bus stops but the administration is not following it, despite knowing that elected members are violating the norms,” he said.

There are three designs approved by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) for the bus stops, to ensure uniformity. Earlier, Pune municipal corporation used to donate funds to the PMPML and the transport body would erect the bus stops but the scenario has changed now and elected members and ward level officers are taking decisions on bus stops design and its location.

Aba Bagul, Congress leader said that he had erected four bus stops in his ward with many facilities including CCTV cameras for women safety and free Wi-Fi.

“Though the bus stop has been erected by the elected members, it is the responsibility of the PMC to maintain it and also provide internet facility,” he said. Bagul said that the civic administration is having different mindset and expect elected members to take care of the smart bus stops.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:50 IST