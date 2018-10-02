SNBP all-India hockey tournament: Gowtham’s quadruple helps Coorg sink Belkulai 7-0

Pune On day one in the first Pool D match of the 3rd SNBP all-India hockey tournament (u-16 boys), it was a landslide victory for Hockey Coorg as they ran out 7-0 winners over a tame Belkulai CKAC side from West Bengal, at the Balewadi sports complex on Monday.

Gowtham MA scored four spectacular goals that proved to be vital in handing his side their first win of the competition.

From the outset, the side from Karnataka made their intentions clear as they played an attractive brand of hockey, ensuring the ball stayed in the final third for most parts of the game. It didn’t take long for them to open the scoring as their captain Arjun B finished off a well-worked penalty corner to break the deadlock in the 15th minute. A few minutes later, from an identical set piece routine, Gowtham MA’s killer strike left MD Mustak with no chance to get his stick or any part of his body to stop the ball from finding the back of the net.

In the 27th minute of the contest, Coorg’s talisman Gowtham added his second of the game and the third for his team, as he capped off a brilliant team move on the counter attack. His strike partner Druvin D provided an assist and the number 10 made no mistakes in finding the back of the net. A minute later, Gaurav CM added to the West Bengal team’s misery as a goalkeeping gaffe led to him making the score 4-0 going into the break.

With the game beyond all doubt, Belkulai came out looking stronger in the second period, carving out a few half chances for themselves in the first five minutes. However, as the half wore on, Coorg once again managed to take control of proceedings and their clinical eye for goal saw them rack up another three en route to a 7-0 drubbing. Gowtham added two more to his tally to end the game with four goals,while Druvin D managed to get one for himself after playing a hand in two of his side’s other six goals.

In the other results of the day, organisers SNBP Academy got off to a flying start by registering a resounding 9-1 win over Raja Karnal Academy – in the day’s highest goal-scoring contest. Clubbed in Pool A, SNBP were spearheaded by a brace each by Sajid Shah as he scored in the 9th and 57th minute of the game and Shadab Mohammed also registered a brace, slotting home two second half strikes. Naresh Chatole (25th) Alfaz Sayyed (27th), Rushikesh Mandale (33rd), Sajid Shah (57th) and Aakash Singh (61st) were the other goal scorers for the Pune outfit.

In a Pool B encounter, Delhi-based Ghumanhere Risers led by Parshant Singh’s four-goal second half floury (47th, 48th, 58th, 65th) downed Kohinoor Academy Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh 5-0. Later, Army Boys Sports Company Regmt., Bihar scored half a dozen against Salute Hockey Academy to win 6-1 to open their Pool G account with a win. Meanwhile, in Pool E, Sports Authority of Gujarat got past Yash Academy, Chhattisgarh 7-2.

Player of the Match

Gowtham MA: The number 10 was the attacking fulcrum of the Coorg outfit and he played up to his expectations by scoring four goals in side’s opening game of the tournament. Barring the phenomenal goals, he also dropped deep to help link up the play and also put in a defensive shift by closing down the opponents. He seemed an assured figure whenever the ball was in his possession and seldom squandered the opportunities that were handed to him.

Turning point of the game

In hockey, the midfielders are often referred to as the jack of all trades as they have to supplement in the defence as well as the attack. This is why the midfield battle is imperative for every game and usually the side that takes charge of proceedings in the middle of the park is the one that comes out on top come the final hooter. The first ten games of the contest saw both teams give away the ball near the halfway line, but once Coorg managed to take control of that area of the pitch, their attacks seemed to be more streamlined and they could opt for a fluid style of hockey. Winning the key 50-50s in midfield is what did the trick for the side from Karnataka.

Winning coach KM Subbaiah: “It was the best possible start we could get off to. It was a good match to watch but we missed a few chances earlier and I’m glad the boys quickly found their footing and started to score goals at regular intervals. Given the players’ lack of experience, I’m extremely proud of the performance they’ve shown and I hope they continue it in our next game too. There are a still a few things to work on and I hope we get it right before we take the field again.”

RESULTS

Pool-B: Ghumanhera Risers, New Delhi: 5(Sahil Kumar 24th; Parshant Singh 47th, 48th, 58th, 65th) b Kohinoor Academy Pillibht, Uttar Pradesh: 0. HT: 1-0

Pool-G: Army Boys Sports Company Regmt., Bihar: 6 (Manoranjan Minj 9th, 24th; Munish T 23rd; Sanchit Horo 28th, 67th; Sachin Dung Dung32nd) b Salute Hockey Academy: 1(Nand Kishor 70th). HT: 5-0

Pool-A: SNBP Academy: 9 (Sajid Shah 9th, 57th; Naresh Chatole 25th, 45th; Alfaz Sayyed 27th; Rushikesh Mandale 33rd; Shadab Mohammed 39th, 53rd; Aakash Singh 61st) b Raja Karnal Academy, Haryana: 1 (Rupinder Singh 63rd). HT: 4-0

Pool-E: Sports Authority of Gujarat: 7 (Vivek Sinh Rajput 6th, 28th; Yuvraj Sinh Jadeja 10th; Aniruddh Sondkar 33rd; Saurabh Negi 43rd; Gaurang Aambulkar 53rd, 55th) b Yash Academy, Chattisgarh: 2 (Sushant Nannaware 21st; Mayur Rasal 62nd). HT: 4-1

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 16:20 IST