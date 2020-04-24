‘Social distancing is what is going to help curb this crisis’

pune

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:00 IST

Kiran Desai, Tourist bus operator

Kiran Desai (43) a prominent tour operator in the city performed the task of transporting busloads of Germans and South Koreans from Pune to the international airport in Mumbai for their flights back home. This was done at the request of the embassies of the respective nations and special permits were issued for his staff and buses to undertake this responsibility. He spoke of this experience.

What exactly is your role in this pandemic?

I had the responsibility of transporting all the South Korean and German nationals from Pune to Mumbai international airport as they were asked to leave India by their employers. The embassies had made the necessary flight arrangements to take them back to their countries. My buses and staff were given special passes and permits to pick up the foreigners from different parts of Pune. So far we have helped in the transportation of around 500 expats from Pune to Mumbai airport.

How does your day begin and roll out?

My day begins with some basic exercises and physio. As the situation demands, I plan for the trips to Mumbai international airport and when at home, I follow all the rules of isolation and lockdown.

What precautions are you taking?

Keeping social distance is the most important precaution which I am currently taking, especially as I am supposed to go out for my critical duties. Whenever I return home, I ensure that I am completely sanitised. I also use the mask for as a basic precaution.

What is your view of the situation in Pune?

In the early part of the lockdown people just didn’t seem to understand the idea of staying at home. I wish everyone followed this rule as it would help the Pune Municipal Corporation in a big way to do their work. In fact, people can use this time to do the things they want to do and stay healthy at home. Social distancing is what is going to help curb this crisis.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

The biggest gap that I saw in the early weeks of the lockdown was the non-adherence to social distancing. We are very proud that Pune is a centre of education so it is assumed that all educated people are staying back at home following the orders issued by local government. However, this was violated, at least in the initial weeks.