Pune News / Sofosh appeals for donations amid lockdown scarcity

Sofosh appeals for donations amid lockdown scarcity

pune Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Society of friends of Sassoon hospitals (Sofosh) a Pune-based NGO which runs two child care institutions that take care of destitute , abandoned or relinquished children and also disabled children, has appealed for donations.

Sofosh officials said that resources are drying up due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The organisation that houses 88 children and full-time care takers need essentials and medicines.

“Presently, there are 88 children in both establishments. Sofosh usually gets their essentials from donors, individuals and companies, but now, the lockdown has adversely affected the inflow of donations, be it in kind like food grains, vegetables, fruits, infant food, medicines and other provisions or cash donations,” said Shubhangi Abhyangkar, administration corordinator, Sofosh.

“On the other hand, the caretaker staff had to be housed in the institution itself 24/7 due to severe movement restrictions for avoiding spread of Covid-19 to the children as well as the staff. This has increased the expenses considerably. Therefore Sofosh has appealed to people to donate cash or kind donations,” she added.

How to donate

Sofosh calls for donations through online transfers directly to the NGO bank account .

Bank details:

AC name: Sofosh (Society of Friends of Sassoon Hospitals); AC no: 98260100000122; AC type: Savings account; IFSC code: BARB0DRCBJM; Bank name: Bank of Baroda

UPI payment accepted: sofosh@barodampay

After donating a person can send an email to admin@ sofosh.org giving full details. This will help in generating a donation receipt.

