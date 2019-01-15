Sparring with boys helped Pune boxer Devika to box taller and senior competitors

Training at the Manoj Pingale academy, Pune’s Devika Ghorpade is certainly punching above her weight at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 going on at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi.

Being only a 13-year-old, the local player has been competing with girls who are four years elder to her and is still managing to triumph over them despite undergoing only two years of professional training.

Gorpade explained what helps her stand out against girls above her age and what she does in order to nullify the threat they pose.

She said, “I think about it a bit, but then I also remind myself that I’m here to fight and win. Being 5 feet 4 inches, I don’t feel shorter than most of my competitors. Yes, a number of them are stronger than me so I have to think of other ways to beat them and work on the tactical side of my boxing.”

Competing against stronger opponents certainly puts one at an immediate disadvantage, so Ghorpade uses an unorthodox training method where she spars with people who are taller and stronger than her and more often than not even competes against boys and manages to get the better of them on certain occasions as well.

Aditya Gaud, one such male boxer in the Maharashtra contingent, shared his experience on competing against the 13-year-old in training.

“She’s an extremely talented boxer with great technique and intelligence. She often matches my punch for punch and at times even manages to beat me. It’s a fantastic experience training with her,” said Gaud.

Would it not have been for the Rio Olympics in 2016, the city would probably never get to witness a phenomenally talented boxer in the making, who undoubtedly has the potential to represent the country in the foreseeable future.

Talking about how she made up her mind that boxing was the ideal sport for her, she said, “My father said that I should take up either boxing or wrestling and I picked the former. The concern about me getting hurt or it being a combative sport never really mattered to me as it was something I loved. Watching boxing events on television at the Olympics in 2016 made up my mind that the sport was meant for me.”

Balancing their academics and sporting career are challenges faced by many young athletes, especially in a country like India where parents pride themselves on the educational acumen of their children.

However, with the growing impact of sports in everyday life and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in making Khelo India a nationally recognised and popularised sporting event, times are changing and schools, teachers are offering some leeway to their students.

The 13-year-old pursue her studies at the Mount Carmel Convent High School, Lullanagar, and is firm of the opinion that the two (sports and academics) can go hand in hand as long as the academic institution is supportive of one’s sporting career.

“Yes, my academic gets affected, but my teachers are supportive. During my exams, I have to put in extra efforts, but it’s worth it. Thankfully, my school timings are till half day only and it helps me to manage three training sessions per day,” Ghorpade said.

Currently, in the quarterfinals of the 48kg weight category in the under-17 event, the local boxing prodigy is tipped by many to win the gold medal.

Having won the gold and the best boxer accreditation at the boxing nationals in Nagpur (Year) and a silver at the national school games in Guwahati last year, she’s no stranger to standing on the podium and will be hoping to do the same come January 19.

“Devika has proved to be one of the finest boxers of this generation. What helps her stand out from the rest is her intelligence. She analyses the opponent very well – judges her competitor’s weakness before channelising her aggression.

“She has won her first round by unanimous points decision and I’m tipping her for the gold here. Her benchmark level is extremely high and as a coach it’s my duty to maintain that benchmark as I see her winning many more medals in the future,” said Adwait Shembavnekar, Devika’s coach

Ghorpade’s Accomplishments

• U-17 national games gold medal, Nagpur 2018

• Best boxer award (all weight categories), national games, Nagpur 2018

• U-17 national school games silver medal, Guwahati 2018

