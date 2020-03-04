e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / SPPU budget session on March 14-15

SPPU budget session on March 14-15

pune Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) held a management council meeting on Wednesday regarding the senate and budget session which will be held on March 14-15 at the campus. The council members discussed about the questions and proposals to be tabled on the day of senate and accordingly who will respond to the questions.

Rajesh Pande, a management council member said, “In the meeting we discussed about what all questions are been sent by the senate members regarding various issues about SPPU. A total of 18 questions are been asked, while the number of proposals which will be tabled in the Senate are more. This time the budget is also going to be tabled in the senate and we are preparing for it.”

Another member Sudhakar Jadhavar said, “The SPPU’s budget session will be held on March 14-15. We will ensure that satisfactory answers are given to the person who raised the question, during the session.”

top news
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News