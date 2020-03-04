SPPU budget session on March 14-15

pune

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:03 IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) held a management council meeting on Wednesday regarding the senate and budget session which will be held on March 14-15 at the campus. The council members discussed about the questions and proposals to be tabled on the day of senate and accordingly who will respond to the questions.

Rajesh Pande, a management council member said, “In the meeting we discussed about what all questions are been sent by the senate members regarding various issues about SPPU. A total of 18 questions are been asked, while the number of proposals which will be tabled in the Senate are more. This time the budget is also going to be tabled in the senate and we are preparing for it.”

Another member Sudhakar Jadhavar said, “The SPPU’s budget session will be held on March 14-15. We will ensure that satisfactory answers are given to the person who raised the question, during the session.”