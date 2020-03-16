SPPU to conduct online entrance exam for graduate, PG courses

pune

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:34 IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct online entrance exams for graduate and post graduate courses even this year, said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, on Friday.

“We received a good response for the entrance exams last year as 26,500 students appeared for 95 graduate and post-graduate courses at SPPU. So this year too the entrance exams will be held online and we expect a better response,” said Karmalkar.

“We have exam centres in other districts too, students from different parts of the state can apply through it. Students from remote areas can benefit form the same and they don’t have to come to Pune to write the entrance exams,” said Karmalkar.

“We will declare the schedule for the same soon. All the details related to online entrance exams, its schedule and important dates will be declared on the official website of SPPU,” said Karmalkar.

The admissions for the diploma and certificate courses will be done separately by the department. There are 55 such courses at the SPPU, said officials.