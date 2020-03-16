e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / SPPU to conduct online entrance exam for graduate, PG courses

SPPU to conduct online entrance exam for graduate, PG courses

All the details related to online entrance exams, its schedule and important dates will be declared on the official website of SPPU soon, says Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU

pune Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct online entrance exams for graduate and post graduate courses even this year, said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct online entrance exams for graduate and post graduate courses even this year, said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct online entrance exams for graduate and post graduate courses even this year, said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, on Friday.

“We received a good response for the entrance exams last year as 26,500 students appeared for 95 graduate and post-graduate courses at SPPU. So this year too the entrance exams will be held online and we expect a better response,” said Karmalkar.

“We have exam centres in other districts too, students from different parts of the state can apply through it. Students from remote areas can benefit form the same and they don’t have to come to Pune to write the entrance exams,” said Karmalkar.

“We will declare the schedule for the same soon. All the details related to online entrance exams, its schedule and important dates will be declared on the official website of SPPU,” said Karmalkar.

The admissions for the diploma and certificate courses will be done separately by the department. There are 55 such courses at the SPPU, said officials.

top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news