State excise keeps a close watch on the sale of illicit liquor in Pune after increasing time limit for bars, shops

Pune With the festive season around the corner 14 squads of the state excise department is ready to keep a close watch on illegal activities of transporting and sale of illicit liquor in the city and the rural parts.

This is following the notification released on December 20 on extending the deadlines for serving liquor on December 24, 25 and December 31, 2018. The extended deadlines will allow alcohol shops to remain open till 1 am while permit bars will stay open till 5 am.

“The department has formed 14 special squads to look at checking liquor samples at permit rooms, bars, retro-bars, dhabas; and also at the factory godowns across the district.The squads made some surprise visits at restaurants and wine shops on Sunday,” said officials.

The notification states that all liquor shops have been given an extension in operation hours from the existing 10.30 pm to 1 am till next day.

According to the state excise, there are about 180 liquor shops and over 300 beer shops with 8 beer bars in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

The excise department has also introduced an online procedure to get one-day liquor serving permit or temporary club licenses for one-day parties. According to Sunil Fulpagar, deputy superintendent, “For one-day parties, they will have to register online at the excise department portal which will be verified and after paying the fee, the permit will be generated online.”

Revised timings for liquor stores

FL-II vendor licenses: December 24, 25 and 31 – allowed sale from 10.30 pm to next day 1 am

FLWD -2 (foreign liquor): December 24, 25 and 31 – allowed sale from 10.30 pm to next day 1 am

FLBR – 2 ( foreign beer): December 24, 25, and 31 – allowed sale from 10.30 pm to next day 1 am

FL3 (permit room licenses): December 24, 25 and 31 December – those in the rural area but within the jurisdiction of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerates, it will be from 11 pm to 5 am, while those in the city limits have a deadline extension 1.30 am to 5 am till next day

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 15:33 IST