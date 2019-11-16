Street dog run over by car in Pune, activists allege act “intentional”

pune

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:32 IST

A street dog was run over by a Ford Figo car near Nirmal Corner building behind Tandoori Point Chowpati on Senapati Bapat road on Thursday evening. The injured dog died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by first year law student Vaishnavi Bhart Tiwari (19)of Fergusson College at the Chatuhshrungi police station. According to the complaint, the accused has been identified as Santosh Takawale, a resident of Nirmal Corner building.

Tiwari in her complaint stated, “On November 14, we received a text message on an animal rescue WhatsApp group at 6:48pm on Thursday regarding a man who was driving a Ford Figo intentionally running over a street dog. According to the message, the car bore the number plate MH 12 JC 6375 and the incident took place at 6.30pm. The accused sped away after the incident. The message also stated the address of the place where the incident took place, so my friend Anisha Bhise and I decided to go visit the spot. Another acquaintance named Isha Mule and eye witness Nitin Kakade were present at the spot when we arrived. The dog had sustained injuries to its hind leg and passed away while undergoing treatment on November 15 at 1.15 pm,” said Tiwari.

“The dog was crying in pain so we gave him painkillers. The neighbours told us that the accused had done this intentionally and this was not the first time. He had allegedly run over four puppies in the past, killing them. Despite giving the dog painkillers, the dog was in tremendous pain so we took him toResQ charitable trust in Bavdhan for treatment. There we were told that the animal’s spinal cord was shattered and there was no chance of recovery,” said Bhise.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Takawale at the Chatuhshrungi police station. Samir Chavan, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station is investigating the case, however, he could not be reached for further comments.

Takawale could not be contacted on phone and at his residence for comments.