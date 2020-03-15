Strict action against runaway patients who endanger lives of other citizens: govt

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:17 IST

With the number of fresh cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection rising in Maharashtra, the state government is contemplating action against those who do not cooperate with the authorities and endanger the lives of other citizens.

On Saturday, three persons suspected to be infected by the coronavirus, ran away from an isolation ward in Ahmednagar. After a search operation was launched, the local police found them and quarantined the three patients at the hospital, again.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that he had given orders to the police to track the runaway persons. “Two of them returned while the third was brought to the hospital by the police. It is a very critical situation and patients must behave responsibly and not endanger the lives of other citizens. We will take strict action against those found violating the directions of the government,” he said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rahul Dwivedi held a special meeting of different government departments and urged the officials to spread awareness and seek co-operation of the citizens in their efforts to combat the outbreak.

Two women and a man who were suspected to be infected by Covid-19 had left the special quarantine ward of the Ahmednagar civil hospital without informing the authorities, leading to a panic like situation in the city on Saturday. Two patients returned late night on Saturday while the third was brought to the hospital by the Ahmednagar police. Topkhana police officials said that a complaint was received from civil surgeon’s office regarding the runaway patients, however, it was not converted into an FIR.