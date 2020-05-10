Students stranded in Pune return home via special buses

pune

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:31 IST

Students from Kolhapur stranded in Pune were sent home by two private buses on Sunday from the Swargate bus depot.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil and Kothrud legislator arranged for the travel of these students who were stranded in the city due to lockdown.

“We received registration forms from students who were stranded in Pune and belonged to Kolhapur district. So after completing all the necessary procedure to get the legal passes and permissions, all these students have now been sent back to their homes today,” Patil said.

Rishikesh Joshi, a student who travelled in the bus to Kolhapur, said, “It had become very difficult for us to survive in Pune and my parents were worried about me. I had applied to go back to Kolhapur and today we are being sent by a bus back home, it is a great relief to us.”

Similarly, for long distance travel of stranded migrant labourers in the city, two shramik trains departed from Pune railway division carrying registered workers back home.

The Pune district administration coordinated with the workers and sent the list to the railways after which trains have been running from different railway stations in the district.

“We have started running special trains for stranded people for which we get all the necessary data of passengers and permissions from the Pune district administration. All our railway staff from different departments with utmost precautions have carried out running of these special trains, keeping in mind all the social distancing norms during the operations,” said Manoj Jhavar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

In another instance, a special state transport bus of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) carrying 44 students who were preparing for competitive exams were sent to Jalgaon. A medical check-up was conducted for all students, they were also given a meal packet, a water bottle and a hand sanitiser before departing the city.