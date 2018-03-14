Sub-junior national wrestling: Hrishikesh, Mane wrestle silver for Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Hrishikesh Patil (45kg) and Atul Mane (110kg) displayed grit to bag silver medals at the 37th sub-junior national wrestling championship on Wednesday. In the 51kg category, Pravin Patil won a bronze medal, while Vishwajeet Patil grabbed bronze in the 60kg category. The wrestlers of Haryana continued their domination at the 37th sub-junior national wrestling championship, winning the second successive overall championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Wednesday. Maharashtra won two silver and two bronze medals, one bronze medal less than what they won at the same championship last year in Andhra Pradesh. In the 51kg category, Pravin Patil won a bronze medal, while Vishwajeet Patil grabbed bronze in the 60kg category.

Maharashtra’s Hrishikesh Patil (in blue) in action against Rohan Bhosale of Services. Rohan won the match 7-4. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Kolhapur’s Hrishikesh Patil was all set to win the gold medal in the 45kg weight category against Rohan Bhosale of Services. He started aggressively. His aggressive move to push his opponent out of mat earned him two quick points, with Patil leading 2-0.

With boosted confidence, Hrishikesh kept moving aggressively, trying to gather as much points as possible while he had an upperhand.

Rohan gradually recovered from the early blow and levelled the scores with a sudden move. He gripped Patil from behind and pinned him to the ground. The first round ended with Bhosale on a 3-2 lead.

In the second round, Bhosale was much more confident and gained a 5-2 lead. He tried to seal the match with a Bharandaj move, which would have earned him five points. However, Hrishikesh was alert and didn’t let his opponent complete the move. Later, Patil received a mild warning from the referee for his aggressive movements.

Though Hrishikesh managed to reduce the margin a couple of times, Rohan secured the gold medal with a 7-4 score.

“I could have won gold as I had prepared a lot for the fight against him. In the Khelo India tournament, I lost against Rohan and studied his strategies well. So this time, I was confident, but unfortunately, I strained my ankle last week and I am yet to recover fully. That limited my moves and I lost by a narrow margin,” said Hrishikesh.

The Kolhapur wrestler currently trains with the BEG Boys Group in Bareily, Uttar Pradesh.

From studies to wrestling

Hrishikesh’s hails from Kagal, known as a hub for wrestlers, as the village has produced several famous wrestlers in the past. Hrishikesh was inclined towards mud wrestling from his childhood. However, Hrishikesh’s father Uttam Patil, who is a school teacher in Kagal, was against his decision and forced him to focus on studies.

It was his uncle Arun Patil who came to his rescue and convinced his brother to send Hrishikesh for training for a few hours during his free time. The move paid off as Hrishikesh quickly excelled in the sport and won the local tournament organised by Kagal Sugarcane Factory.

“When my father saw me playing, he was impressed with my moves and finally gave me the green signal to continue my career in wrestling,” said Hrishikesh.

In 2015, Hrishikesh won the bronze medal in the under-14 school nationals in New Delhi and this year, won another bronze in the under-17 school nationals. “I want to convert it into a gold and will leave no stone unturned for that,” he said.

Haryana are champions; Maharashtra finish fourth

The wrestlers of Haryana continued their domination at the 37th sub-junior national wrestling championship, winning the second successive overall championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Wednesday. Maharashtra won two silver and two bronze medals, one bronze medal less than what they won at the same championship last year in Andhra Pradesh. It was Hrishikesh Patil (45kg) and Atul Mane (110kg) who saved Maharashtra’s pride by winning a silver each. In the 51kg category, Pravin Patil won a bronze medal, while Vishwajeet Patil grabbed bronze in the 60kg category.

On Monday, Haryana had won the girls’ championship and on Tuesday, in the boys’ Greco Roman segment, the state outshone others with 190 points. Second placed Delhi garnered 137 points, while Uttar Pradesh finished third with 136 points. Hosts Maharashtra registered a disappointing performance garnering only 90 points to finish fourth.

Maharashtra coach Ravneer Singh Rahal justified the state’s performance saying, “Ganesh Kanvankarkar in the 92kg category and Tushar Yevale in the 80kg category were our top players. Tushar won bronze last year. However, for this competition, the weight categories were changed and both failed to reduce their weight in time. Out of 10 weight categories, Maharashtra fielded only eight. Out of this, we won two silver and two bronze medals, which is a satisfactory result.”

“It’s true that we failed to chalk out our strategies well in advance. We should have put more effort into reducing the weights of our top contenders on time. We have learnt from our mistake. Now we will always plan the diet and training period in proper time,” he added.

Mane continues legacy

17-year-old Atul Mane comes from a family of wrestlers. His father Anil Mane was a wrestler while his elder sister Reshma Mane (20) is an international wrester and 2012 cadet Asian bronze medallist and 2016 Commonwealth gold medallist.

While Atul is yet to test international waters, he says he is ready for the challenge.

“Actually, Reshma started wrestling after watching me, but she improved quickly and received proper exposure. I am on the same track and will surely grab a medal in the upcoming Asian tournament. My aim is to win a medal at the Youth Olympics,” said Atul, who trains in Gangaves, Kolhapur.

He is the Greco-Maharashtra Kesari runner-up, held in Mumbai last year, and in 2012, won the gold medal at the school nationals. He lost to Punjab’s Narinder 7-3 in the final held in Balewadi.

Video review saves Pravin’s bronze

In the 51kg weight category, Kolhapur’s Pravin Patil was trying his best to win the bronze against Uttar Pradesh’s Dinesh Yadav. In the first round, he displayed fine technique. However, technical referees awarded eight points to Dinesh, leaving everyone confused.

This led to a heated argument between the referee panels and the bout was stopped to watch the video replay. After that, the referees changed their decision and awarded nine points to Pravin, who eventually became the match winner at 9-0.

“Fortunately, they decided to review the replay, otherwise I would have lost the medal even after a good performance. My coach Shivshankar Bawale would have protested against the decision anyway, but luckily, the mistake was rectified,” said Pravin, who currently trains with BEG Boys Group in Bareily, Uttar Pradesh.

“Last year, I had won gold medal at the nationals in the 46kg category, but this time, I couldn’t do much as I’m yet to adjust with the category change,” he said.

Meanwhile, referees refused to give an official comment on the issue and said that such things happen “during the heat of the moment”.