Swach warriors in Pune equipped with masks and gloves, but need more in fight against Covid-19

pune

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:13 IST

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has upended daily life throughout the city. The waste and recycling industry’s essential services continue, but for frontline workers it is no longer business as usual.

For Pune-based Swach (Solid waste collection and handling- a cooperative of self-employed waste collectors) which has a team of 3,500 sanitation workers on ground, less number of safety kits containing masks,gloves and other essential items, is a major worry.

According to Harshad Barde, director, Swach, the organisation has 95 per cent of its staff on ground. Though the access to sealed areas is limited, garbage collection from other areas is fully functioning.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has provided us with 6,500 gloves, masks and soaps and are also making arrangements for additional 35,000 soaps (10 per member). We also have 7,000 gloves and scarves (2 per member) which we received from another organisation.However, these resources are not sufficient,” said Barde.

In the coming months, Swach members will need six gloves per member, that is 21,000 gloves, 70,000 soaps (2 per member) and 7,000 scarves (2 per member) in order to remain safe, according to Barde.

Though the PMC is trying to procure more safety kits, Swach has appealed for assistance from individuals and groups too for gloves and masks.

The masks that the Swach workers wear are washable. For Mangal Gaikwad who works in Kotbagi lane in Aundh, mask is a new thing,however, she wears it duly without fail. “Earlier, we used to wear gloves, but now ever since Cvoid-19, we have been told to wear the mask as well. We have received two of these. Initially it was uncomfortable, but since we have no choice and I don’t want to fall sick, I have to wear it,’ she said.

Kalyani Patil, who oversees the operations across PMC, said, “It is difficult for us to train the waste pickers about Covid-19 in such a short time. We trained the Prabhag (ward) coordinators with help of pamphlets and distributed the same to everyone explaining them the proper ways of sanitising and the importance of wearing masks and gloves. Initially, a lot of them were averse to the idea of masks, but with neighbours and the areas they visited all following protocol, they all began wearing a mask or even a scarf or handkerchief without any complaints.”