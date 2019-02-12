Tackling traffic congestion: 25 busy junctions in Pune to undergo a revamp
Deep Bangala chowk which witnesses chaotic traffic congestion during peak hours of the day is among the 25 city chowks which will soon be redesigned for better traffic management and at the same time ensure pedestrian safety.
Similarly, 24 other chowks in the city at Karve road, Kothrud, Senapati Bapat road and Viman nagar will be redesigned under the joint initiative of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the city traffic police department.
The civic initiative is based on a survey conducted by the city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Parisar, along with help from professional experts and architects, who submitted a proposal to the PMC and traffic deputy commissioner police (DCP) about redesigning 25 neighbourhood junctions in the city with a primary focus on pedestrian safety which both the departments have approved.
While the existing Deep Bangala chowk does not follow the urban street guidelines and Indian road congress guidelines, the infrastructure there would be improvised by redesigning the chowk which will have continuous zebra crossing defined turns, reclaimed space for pedestrians along with refugee islands.
Ranjit Gadgil, programme director of Parisar, said, “The civic body has redesigned the Jungli Maharaj road, Fergusson College road and others which focuses on pedestrian safety, however, there are other junctions across the city that lack safety precautions. ”
He added, “There are many small improvisations like the correct placement of zebra crossings, addition of refuge islands for pedestrians in the junction crossings, signs among others, which is needed for the smaller internal roads in the city.”
Aditya Chawande, an architect and urban designer, working with Parisar said, “We believe that by making changes according to the designs, there will be 50 per cent reduction in minor and major accidents.”
Safe and secure roads for pedestrians
Civic body’s initiative to redesign signal squares is based on a survey conducted by the NGO Parisar, with help from experts and architects
Objectives of redesigning signal squares
Make it safer for pedestrians to cross
Reduce vehicle speed
Reducing crossing distance for pedestrians
Ensure better discipline at the junction by both pedestrians and vehicles
Improve sight lines and blind spots
Remove obstacles for better movement
Ensure connectivity of junctions and footpaths
Important elements at squares for pedestrians
Refugee islands
Zebra crossings with stop lines
Channelisers
Compact turnings
Current issues
Broken turnings at junctions
Discontinued zebra crossings
Less space for pedestrians on junctions
No stop lines for vehicles
No halting space for pedestrians
Blind spots
Solutions
Turns defined
Continuous zebra crossing
Reclaimed space for pedestrians to halt while crossings
Stop lines
Refuge islands for pedestrians
Compact turnings
