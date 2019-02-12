Tackling traffic congestion: 25 busy junctions in Pune to undergo a revamp

Deep Bangala chowk which witnesses chaotic traffic congestion during peak hours of the day is among the 25 city chowks which will soon be redesigned for better traffic management and at the same time ensure pedestrian safety.

Similarly, 24 other chowks in the city at Karve road, Kothrud, Senapati Bapat road and Viman nagar will be redesigned under the joint initiative of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the city traffic police department.

The civic initiative is based on a survey conducted by the city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Parisar, along with help from professional experts and architects, who submitted a proposal to the PMC and traffic deputy commissioner police (DCP) about redesigning 25 neighbourhood junctions in the city with a primary focus on pedestrian safety which both the departments have approved.

While the existing Deep Bangala chowk does not follow the urban street guidelines and Indian road congress guidelines, the infrastructure there would be improvised by redesigning the chowk which will have continuous zebra crossing defined turns, reclaimed space for pedestrians along with refugee islands.

Ranjit Gadgil, programme director of Parisar, said, “The civic body has redesigned the Jungli Maharaj road, Fergusson College road and others which focuses on pedestrian safety, however, there are other junctions across the city that lack safety precautions. ”

He added, “There are many small improvisations like the correct placement of zebra crossings, addition of refuge islands for pedestrians in the junction crossings, signs among others, which is needed for the smaller internal roads in the city.”

Aditya Chawande, an architect and urban designer, working with Parisar said, “We believe that by making changes according to the designs, there will be 50 per cent reduction in minor and major accidents.”

Pedestrians face inconvience while crossing the road at a zebra crossing at the Senapati Bapat road chowk. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Safe and secure roads for pedestrians

Civic body’s initiative to redesign signal squares is based on a survey conducted by the NGO Parisar, with help from experts and architects

Objectives of redesigning signal squares

Make it safer for pedestrians to cross

Reduce vehicle speed

Reducing crossing distance for pedestrians

Ensure better discipline at the junction by both pedestrians and vehicles

Improve sight lines and blind spots

Remove obstacles for better movement

Ensure connectivity of junctions and footpaths

Important elements at squares for pedestrians

Refugee islands

Zebra crossings with stop lines

Channelisers

Compact turnings

Current issues

Broken turnings at junctions

Discontinued zebra crossings

Less space for pedestrians on junctions

No stop lines for vehicles

No halting space for pedestrians

Blind spots

Solutions

Turns defined

Continuous zebra crossing

Reclaimed space for pedestrians to halt while crossings

Stop lines

Refuge islands for pedestrians

Compact turnings

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 14:44 IST